Fallout 4 Legendary and Unique Weapons and Armor guide

If you want to survive the wastelands of Fallout 4 and at the same time look like a total badass, then you need the right tools for the job. We're talking about equipping the best weapons, along with the most rugged attire, to ensure your appearance strikes fear into the inhabitants of the Commonwealth while you also have the actual firepower and protection to back that up - after all, there's no point rocking a fancy looking shooter if it's actually as useful as a chocolate teapot in a heatwave when the bullets start flying!
That's where this guide comes in, as if you want to dominate the post-apocalyptic world in style then tracking down legendary and unique weapons and armour should be a top priority for you. We've picked out the best weapons and armour available in the wasteland and explained where you can find them, so make your selection from the list below to get started.
Be warned: some of these weapons are rewards for completing missions, so expect spoilers.
Table of Contents:
- Agatha's Dress / Reginald's Suit
- Alien Blaster Pistol
- Ashmaker
- Big Boy
- Big Jim
- Black Ops Armour
- Broadsider
- Captain Ironsides' Hat / Lieutenant's Hat
- Champion Armour
- Cryolator
- Deathclaw Gauntlet
- Deliverer
- Destroyer's Armour
- Experiment 18-A
- Furious Power Fist
- General Chao's Revenge
- Grognak's Axe and Grognak Costume
- Junk Jet
- Kellogg's Pistol
- Kremvh's Tooth
- Le Fusil Terribles
- Lorenzo's Artifact Gun / Zeta Gun
- Minutemen General's Uniform
- Old Faithful
- Overseer's Guardian
- Partystarter
- Pickman's Blade
- Prototype UP77 "Limitless Potential"
- Railway Rifle
- REBA II
- Righteous Authority
- Rockville Slugger
- Spray N' Pray
- Shishkebab
- Silver Shroud Costume
- Tessa's Fist
- The Gainer
- Tinker Tom Special
- Wastelander's Friend
- Zeke's Jacket and Jeans
Check out our other Fallout 4 guides:
- Fallout 4 cheats: all the Fallout 4 console commands
- 15 essential Fallout 4 tips to know before you play
- 9 hidden mechanics Fallout 4 never tells you about
- Fallout 4 Bobblehead locations guide
- Fallout 4 Power Armor repair, modding, and location guide
- Fallout 4 Comic Book and Magazine locations guide
- Fallout 4 Holotape Game locations guide
- The best Fallout 4 mods for Xbox One, PS4, and PC
- The best Fallout 4 settlements. Seriously, how the hell did they make these?