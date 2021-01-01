Expect "free" Cyberpunk 2077 DLC in "early 2021"

Free DLC is coming to Cyberpunk 2077 in "early" 2021.

A couple of weeks back, during an emergency meeting, CDPR president Adam Kiciński said that it was "too early to judge" what would happened to the game's DLC and multiplayer mode , but added that "it's ahead of us, so we don't know yet. We are now focused on improving Cyberpunk and will discuss it early next year".

Before Cyberpunk 2077 launched, CD Projekt revealed that several DLC expansions and a multiplayer mode were in the works for the game. The developer has previously talked about the multiplayer mode not releasing before 2021 at the very earliest, and the reveal of the DLC expansions was delayed prior to Cyberpunk 2077's launch .

Now, however, a new page has been added to the game's website and while it gives away very little about what might be in store for players, it does confirm that "free DLC starts hitting Night City early 2021" and asks players to "stay tuned for more info" (thanks, NME ).

(Image credit: CDPR)

As we summarised at the time , this all comes after Cyberpunk 2077's fairly disastrous launch on both PS4 and Xbox One. After reassuring players that the game ran " surprisingly well " on last-gen platforms, CD Projekt Red leadership apologized for the bug-riddled launch of the game on both platforms, after players encountered numerous bugs, glitches, and visual downgrades. CD Projekt Red leadership said the cost of fixing Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen platforms was " irrelevant " compared to the hit their reputation has taken over the launch.

Consequently, Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store "until further notice" and began offering refunds to anyone that bought Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store and wanted their money back. Microsoft subsequently added a warning to its Xbox storefront, too.

Last week, we reported that CD Projekt investors unhappy at the performance of Cyberpunk 2077 were contemplating legal action against the company and now, it seems a law firm in New York has gone ahead and filed a class-action lawsuit.

At the time of our reporting last week, two prospective legal challenges came to light, one from Warsaw, Poland, and one from New York. Now a separate NY firm called Rosen Law has filed for damages on behalf of CD Projekt investors .