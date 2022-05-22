Evil Dead: The Game has already sold more than 500,000 copies

Evil Dead: The Game has clocked up half a million sales - and that's just in five days.

Developer and publisher Saber Interactive announced the impressive milestone during a recent investor presentation by parent company , Embracer Group, which acquired the studio back in February 2020.

The asymmetric horror co-op game - which sees you play as one of several iconic characters from the Evil Dead franchise - was released, suitably enough, on Friday, May 13, and has reportedly managed to rack up "more than" 500,000 sales in just five days (thanks, PC Gamer).

Saber Interactive has revealed Evil Dead: The Game has sold more than 500,000 units in the first 5 days after its release. Evil Dead: The Game launched on Friday 13th May for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Evil Dead: The Game lets you "step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer action!" You can play as a team of four survivors, "exploring, looting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds" in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films as well as the Ash vs Evil Dead TV show, too.

Evil Dead: The Game is now available on PC via the Epic Games Store, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

"Evil Dead: The Game proves there's plenty of undead life in this space," we write in GamesRadar+'s 4 out of 5 star Evil Dead: The Game review . "It's by far my favorite of the few asymmetrical horror games I've played, taking an already compelling formula, refining it, and lovingly dressing it up like one of the most revered '80s horror properties.

"There's nothing terribly groundbreaking here, but instead a culmination of the genre's best ideas that finally gives survivors some agency and opens a big, inviting door for timid horror fans to walk through. Grab some friends and crack open a Shemp's Beer - or cola, in the game - as Evil Dead: The Game is a wicked, blood-soaked, supremely groovy good time."

Evil Dead: The Game is not the only title having an excellent launch. In just three days, over half a million people jumped in to play the early access vampire game, V Rising , too.