Everything announced during the October State of Play

Missed the October State of Play? Or maybe you watched it but couldn't stop thinking about Bugsnax's new Bughats and so everything else was just a blur? Fear not, we've put together a comprehensive list of everything shown and announced during the event, so you catch a quick snapshot of everything that went down right here.

As we touched on, Bugsnax is getting a brand new free expansion next year that adds a whole new biome and giant Bugsnax to catch. Meanwhile, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach debuted some new gameplay, and Acid Nerve's acclaimed dungeon crawler Deaths Door got a release date. That's not all either - just read on for everything announced during PlayStation's October State of Play.

Deathverse: Let it Die reveal trailer

Deathverse is a new dystopian online action game set in the same freaky alternate universe as Suda's Let it Die, but it takes place a few hundred years in the future. Whereas Let it Die is a roguelike where you fight your way up a treacherous tower, Deathverse is a survival action game with PvPvE combat. The trailer up top shows off a few of the characters and arenas in the game and teases the return of your old skull-faced buddy Uncle Death.

Indie band simulator We Are OFK trailer

We Are OFK is a delightfully weird indie pop band simulator where you make music and flirt with other characters via choice-based dialogue. The narrative-driven adventure takes place across five episodes, each one exploring the challenges of trying to make it in the music industry. The story focuses on very real struggles a lot of artists face like imposter syndrome, heartbreak, miscommunication, and navigating conflicting personalities. We Are OFK launches on PS4 and PS5 sometime next year alongside the in-game band's debut record.

Bugsnax: Isle of Bigsnax announcement trailer

The Isle of Bigsnax is a free expansion coming to Bugsnax sometime in 2022. As suggested in the DLC's title, there are a whole bunch of new Bugsnax on the way, and they're all freakin' huge. There's also a new biome to explore (the titular Bigsnax Isle), challenges to complete which earn you furniture and accessories for your hut, and last but certainly not least, Bughats - hats for your Bugsnax! At last!

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach debuted a new nightmare-inducing trailer with plenty of gameplay to hold you over until the game launches on PS4 and PS5 December 16. The game follows a very unfortunate little boy named Gregory, who will need to escape the treacherous Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex, which of course is crawling with freaky killer animatronics.

Steel Wool Studios executive producer Ray McCaffrey described Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach as "easily the most ambitious" game in the series, and honestly, we're not so sure we're prepared.

Death's Door announced for PS4, PS5, and Switch

Death's Door, the acclaimed indie RPG that launched on Xbox and PC in July, is coming to PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on November 23, developer Acid Nerve announced. We called Death's Door "a love letter to The Legend of Zelda sealed with blood-red wax" and reckoned it's one of the best indies of the year in our preview, so don't let this one slip past your radar.

Free-to-play Kartrider Drift announced

Kartrider Drift is a new entry in Nexon's racing series, which goes all the way back to 2004's Crazyracing Kartrider, though the name still isn't widely recognized outside of Asia. Kartrider Drift boasts updated "next-generation" visuals, full crossplay support, and updated gameplay systems. There's a closed beta coming on December 8.

King of Fighters 15 new character and open beta announced

King of Fighters 15 took to the stage during October's State of Play to debut a brand new character, Dolores, who seems to be able to summon and drop giant stones on her enemies. SNK also announced that King of Fighters 15 is getting an open beta that starts on Friday, November 19.

First Class Trouble is a free PS Plus game for November

Social deduction game First Class Trouble launched on Steam Early Access earlier in the year, and it's now been announced as a free PlayStation Plus game for November 2021.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force announced

A new entry in the long-running Star Ocean franchise is coming to PS4 and PS5 in 2022. It's called Star Ocean: The Divine Force, and it features a story with branching narratives, what seems to be a more explorable and open world, and according to Square Enix's Sho Ishida, "fastest and mightiest action in the series."

Little Devil Inside

Neostream's minimalist indie adventure game Little Devil Inside showed off a brand new gameplay trailer with cute maps and less cute impaling. It's scheduled to first launch on PS4, PS5, and PC before coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Switch sometime thereafter.