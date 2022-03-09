Sony just dropped a short 20-minute February 2022 State of Play, which focused primarily on its Japanese titles, but also gave us looks at other titles from non-Japanese developers, including Returnal and Forspoken. So, without further ado here's everything announced at the February 2022 PlayStation State of Play.

Exoprimal

Set in the year 2043, Exoprimal sees agile mech warriors taking on crowds of dinos that pour from a mysterious orb in the sky. You'll play as one of those mech fighters, but rather than operating out of a towering Gundam-style machine, you'll be in a much smaller suit that's reminiscent of Anthem. That's partly because the focus is firmly on multiplayer co-op - you'll take on everything from raptors to stegosauruses to the mighty T-Rex alongside up to four companions. Exoprimal is set to launch in 2023 on PS5 and PS4.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

With the game out in just a few short weeks, we got another trailer for the utterly intriguing Ghostwire: Tokyo. It gave us a longer look at the game's combat, and plenty of the creepy monsters and spirits you'll be facing in the game. It arrives on March 25 on PS5 and PC, with three days of early access for pre-order peeps.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Although we didn't get much of a look at Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin in today's State of Play, we did get something else. There's a brand new demo available today, if you fancy taking an early look at the game. It drops officially on March 18 on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS4, and PC, with some pre-order fans getting early access on March 15.

Forspoken

Fresh gameplay footage was just what we needed to remind us why the recent delay is such a blow. Hero Frey showed off some new skills, including double jumping onto a bloody massive dragon and elemental powers like the electrical Storm Dart and her Eagre ability's water barrier. We also got to see more of the corrupted monsters we'll be facing, including the strange winged Apsarivis and an intimidating ogre. Forspoken will be released on October 11 on PS5 and PC.

Gundam Evolution

If Exoprimal didn't satisfy your urge for mech-based fighting, Gundam Evolution should help. The competitive shooter offers three competitive modes - Point Capture, Domination, and Destruction. There's certainly a touch of Overwatch within this hero shooter, alongside a dash of Halo and it'll be interesting to see how you get to utilise different mechs for different jobs. A network test will offer access in the US and Japan in the Spring, ahead of a full release on PS5 and PS4 later this year.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection

Arriving this Spring is a surprise little bundle - the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. Pulling together 13 games that were originally released on platforms including Arcade, NES, Super NES, Sega Genesis, and the Gameboy, it's coming to PS4 and PS5 this spring with some brilliant added extras like online and local co-op play.

GigaBash

GigaBash, a kaiju multiplayer arena brawler, pits massive monsters against each other in environments that are just begging to be smashed to pieces. The larger than life characters to choose from include Woolley the yeti, Rohanna the killer plant and Skorak the snail... thing. The game will be released in 2022 on PS5, PS4 and PC.

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle

The Joestar family are at it again. The world-famous anime is set to become its very own fighting game, pitting 50 iconic characters - all the way up to the Stone Ocean arc - against one another in what appears to be a tag-team fighter, allowing you to sub in a second character to build on your combo. It's arriving in "early Fall" for PS5 and PS4.

Trek to Yomi

The immaculately stylish samurai game returns, channelling the same cinematic touch that made Ghost of Tsushima such a masterpiece. Trek to Yomi does differ from Jin Sakai's adventure, thanks in no small part to its black-and-white 2D art style, but there's exactly the same focus on patient, precise swordplay. The new trailer shows off a bunch of the game's characters as well as its voice cast, and also outlines a Spring 2022 release window for PS5 and PS4.

Returnal

Returnal is getting a free update on March 22, which delivers some pretty huge new features to the game. Update 3.0, also known as Returnal Ascension, will add a tower assault-style Survival Mode and campaign co-op.

The Diofield Chronicle

A little teaser trailer for a new Square Enix was the second to last game on the agenda for today. It's an all-new tactical RPG, and introduces what's being called the "Real-Time Tactical Battle" system or RTTB. It's dropping at some point in 2022 for PS5 and PS4.

Valyrie Elysium

Valkyrie Elysium is an action RPG and the latest entry in the Valkyrie Profile series from Square Enix. This new game mixes Norse mythology and dynamic combat, and looks like it makes the most of specials combos and big finishing moves. Your character is a Valkyrie who is tasked with saving the world, so no pressure. Valkyrie Elysium will be released in 2022 on PS4, PS5 and PC.