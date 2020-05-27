Popular

Every Quantic Dream game will be available on Steam next month

Time to make some decisions

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

The Detroit: Become Human Steam release date has been revealed, along with Beyond: Two Souls and Heavy Rain.

Developer Quantic Dream revealed on its official Twitter account that all three of its most recent games will come to Steam on June 18. That leaves you with a few weeks to wait still, but in the meantime you can try out demos for each game to get a feel for their stories - and how they run on your PC.

All three Quantic Dream titles were already released on the Epic Games Store last year. However, once Detroit: Become Human and company arrive on Steam, all Quantic Dream games will be available on one platform - even the strange melodrama of Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy, and the even stranger sci-fi internet parable known as Omikron: The Nomad Soul, which has not one but two different in-game roles for David Bowie.

Quantic Dream's modern trio of games were all previously released as PlayStation exclusives. However, studio founder David Cage confirmed last year that Quantic Dream is no longer a platform-exclusive studio, though it may make individual exclusivity deals on a game-by-game basis. Beyond that, the specifics for its next project(s) after Detroit: Become Human remain a mystery.

“We always had a great relationship with Sony PlayStation. They have always been very supportive of my work and we have always been very loyal to them in return,” Cage said at the time, “So we had a very open talk about all this, and they allowed us to release our catalog of titles on PC.”

