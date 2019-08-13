Quantic Dream games won't be "exclusive to any platform anymore,'' says David Cage

Quantic Dream’s founder David Cage revealed that the studio plans to shift away from making games exclusive to PlayStation and bring its games to multiple platforms in future. In a recent interview with DualShockers , Cage said that Quantic Dream has wanted to make the change since “around two years before the release of Detroit,” and that the studio want to publish its games on different platforms to “reach players all around the world."

Cage made it clear that the studio no longer plans to make its games exclusive to any platform going forward. “Quantic Dream is not exclusive to any platform anymore,” Cage stated, “So yes, unless there are some specific exclusivity deals on a title-by-title basis, all our games will be released on all platforms at launch.”

Quantic Dream recently released Detroit: Become Human , Heavy Rain , and Beyond: Two Souls on PC via the Epic Store , which was seemingly the first sign of the studios intentions to move away from PlayStation exclusivity. Cage said the studio spent a year optimising the games for PC, and explained that Quantic faced its fair share of challenges since the original releases were specifically designed with the PlayStation consoles in mind.

“When we developed the PlayStation versions, all the code was native for PlayStation, optimized to the bone to run as best as possible on that platform,” Cage explained, “All these advantages we had on PlayStation became challenges in porting the game to PC.”

Even though Quantic is parting ways with PlayStation, Cage said that they still maintain a good relationship with Sony. “We always had a great relationship with Sony PlayStation. They have always been very supportive of my work and we have always been very loyal to them in return,” Cage said, “So we had a very open talk about all this, and they allowed us to release our catalog of titles on PC.”

With new platforms on the horizon like the upcoming Xbox Project Scarlett and Google Stadia, it looks like a larger audience will be able to experience Quantic Dream's games in the future.

