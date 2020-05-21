Even Edgar Wright wants the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World game back

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World - The Game may be about to become available again for the first time since 2014, if a cryptic Twitter reply from Ubisoft is to be believed.

Bryan Lee O'Malley, the man behind the comic series of the same name, tweeted during an Academy-sponsored Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World viewing - and Ubisoft was quick to respond with a thinking emoji.

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World - The Game was a 2010 scrolling beat-em-up with gorgeous pixel art, a combat system where each character has their own set of moves, and naturally, a great chiptune soundtrack from Anamanaguchi. The game was done in the style of the Bryan Lee O'Malley comic and released in tandem with the Edgar Wright classic. And even Edgar Wright wants a chance to play the game again - he took to Twitter to implore Ubisoft as well .

In the game, players can choose from iconic characters from the comic series and film: Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Kim Pine, Stephen Stills, NegaScott, Knives Chau, and Wallace Wells. No matter who you play as, you must battle through seven levels in order to defeat Ramona's seven exes. The game was fairly well-received, aside from those lamenting a lack of drop-in co-op. So, if Ubisoft intends to bring the game back, it'd be fantastic if it added a co-op option. Nudge, nudge, hint, hint.

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World was delisted in 2014, likely due to license expiration, and no one has been able to buy it since. However, with the film heading back to cinemas at some point in the future to celebrate its 10th anniversary, here's hoping that's due to change in the near future - as we previously reported , Ubisoft is putting on an E3-style showcase in July…