Euphoria season 2 finale devastates fans with explosive and "emotional" death scene

We've been anxiously gearing up for the Euphoria season 2 finale ever since the teaser dropped. However, no amount of mental preparation was enough, as the installment killed off a fan-favorite character and left fans devastated.

Warning: spoilers for the Euphoria season 2 finale ahead! Turn back now if you haven't seen the final episode of the new season.

After the trailer revealed glimpses of a blood-splattered Fezco, viewers had been worried that the surprisingly sweet drug dealer would be killed before he could make it to love interest Lexi Howard’s school play. It turns out, though, that Fez (Angus Cloud) was actually just caught in the crossfire when the police raided his home and wound up fatally shooting his younger "brother" Ashtray (Javon Walton).

Following on from episode seven, the latest outing saw Fez’s attempt to leave and make his way to the high school interrupted by Custer, who informed him that the cops had found the body of their old acquaintance-turned-rival Mouse.

Worried Custer would tell the authorities about their involvement in Mouse’s murder, Ash stabbed him in the neck just as the police swarmed in, and as he ducked into the bathroom, Fez tried to take the fall and urged the armed officers not to shoot as "there’s a kid in there." Things took a turn, however, when Ash loaded up a gun and started firing from behind the closed door – injuring Fez and sparking an explosive shoot-out.

Eventually, one cop opened the bathroom door to reveal Ash lying motionless on the ground. But as he signalled that the youngster "was down" to his colleagues, Ash suddenly sat back up and put a bullet in the trooper’s shoulder.

The camera then panned in on Ash’s face as a red dotted light was seemingly lined up on his forehead, before it cut to Fez’s horrified face and a single gunshot could be heard. As you may have suspected, there was outrage online after the sudden death.

"[That] moment between ash and fez is gonna haunt me for a long time," one Twitter user reacted to the scene online, as another said: "We got to see what an amazing actor angus is but at what cost 🥺🥺🥺."

"THIS HURTS LIKE HELL 💔," a third tweeted.

"Mfs caused us emotional damage and obligated us to wait another two years," a fourth joked, while another watcher added: "RIP ashtray the truest definition of “ride or die” out there 🕊."

Fortunately, the finale finished on a sweeter and somewhat satisfying note, as Rue (Spider-Man: No Way Home's Zendaya) paid a visit to Lexi (Maude Apatow) to congratulate her on her play and commend her for turning the pain she feels over her father leaving into something productive – something Rue feels unable to do herself following her own dad's death.

Will we see more of the pair's rekindled friendship in Euphoria season 3? We'll have to wait and see.