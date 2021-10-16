Epic will give you a $10 coupon if you let them email you

For a limited time, Epic Games is giving away $10 coupons to anyone who signs up for the company's email and alerts program.

From now until November 15 at 11:59pm PST, all you need to do to bag yourself a cool $10 (or your local equivalent) in Epic money is log into your Epic account and check under communications preferences in account settings. If you're already subscribed, check your account inventory to see if the coupon is there; if it's not, it should arrive shortly. If you aren't subscribed, just tick the little box next to Email Subscribe/Unsubscribe so that it's filled in. You should have your coupon within the next 24 hours.

As for what you can spend your $10 on, obviously it'll need to be something from the Epic Games Store. You'll only be able to use the coupon on full games priced at $14.99 or higher, and no pre-orders, DLCs, virtual currency, or in-game purchases. Otherwise, it's yours to spend how you want to, whether it's on Back 4 Blood (though remember that one's on Game Pass), the new Alan Wake remaster, or Fry Cry 6.

The most thrifty among us will want to wait for Epic Games' upcoming Halloween sale to maximize savings. The sale begins on October 18 and includes discounts up to 75% off on Halloween-themed or horror-adjacent games like World War Z Aftermath, Wolfenstein: The New Order, and Maneater, and non-horror games including Hitman 3, Chivalry 2, and Voidtrain.

