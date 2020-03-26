Epic Games Publishing will release new games from Remedy, Playdead, and Gen Design

Fortnite creators Epic Games are embarking on an ambitious new publishing project, and will release new games from Remedy, Playdead, and Gen Design.

The news was announced in both a press release and video, which you can watch below.

In a press release sent to GamesRadar, Epic Games Publishing philosophy was lined out. It says, "The Epic Games approach to publishing fundamentally changes the developer/publisher model, and aims to have the most developer-friendly terms in the industry, so that creators can focus on making great games." To achieve that, Epic are promising that developers will "retain 100% of all intellectual property", as well as full creative control of their work.

The press release also says that Epic will "cover up to 100% of development costs, from developer salaries to go-to-market expenses such as QA, localization, marketing, and all publishing costs." Then, once costs have been recouped by Epic, they will spilt all profits with developers "50/50".

The three studios who are working with Epic Games Publishing are some of the most respected developers around. Remedy, who created Control and Max Payne, is action game royalty, while Playdead's Limbo and Inside are two of the most eerily atmospheric platformers you can play. On top of that Gen Design developed The Last Guardian, a beloved PS4 exclusive.

While no games have currently been announced from the deal, Epic promise that "Additional information, development partners, and games will be announced in the coming months." We can't wait to hear more.

