Elvis Presley takes the center stage in the first trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic

Massive crowds cheer and paparazzi cameras flash in the new trailer for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, but there's something sinister lurking beneath the surface.

The film follows the life of rock and roll icon Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), as told through the eyes of his seedy manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

Luhrmann was fascinated by Colonel Tom Parker's involvement in Elvis's life, and the way the real-life character saw himself as a hero, while others considered him a villain. The director likens the film's storytelling device to his 2013 film, The Great Gatsby, saying: "It might be called The Great Gatsby, but it's actually Nick Carraway's story."

The trailer opens with the question: "Are you born with destiny? Or does it just come knocking at your door?" Tom lurks in the shadows while a young Elvis takes the stage for the very first time, hair slicked back and donning a bright pink jumpsuit. As he wows the cynical crowd, Tom realizes he has a star on his hands.

But it's not all glitz and glam: sold-out crowds and flashing lights are juxtaposed with scenes of stress, medical problems, and peril. Luhrmann stated that his number one goal was to "humanize Elvis Presley, to show the person on the journey."

The film also stars Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, Yola Quartey as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Alton Mason as Little Richard, Kevin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King, David Wenham as Hank Snow, and Dacre Montgomery as Steve Binder, producer of Elvis's famous '68 Comeback Special.

Elvis will hit theaters June 24.