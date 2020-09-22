Elder Scrolls Online PS4 support won't change despite Microsoft purchase

ZeniMax is reassuring fans that The Elder Scrolls Online will continue to be supported on PS4, despite the studio's acquisition by Microsoft.

The groundbreaking news that Microsoft had acquired ZeniMax Media shook the industry, but it looks like ESO fans on PS4 needn't worry. Taking to Twitter to issue a statement on the news, ZeniMax Online Studios director assured fans that the plan is to continue supporting ESO on all platforms "for years to come."

"I want to take this moment to reassure the entire Elder Scrolls Online community that ESO will continue to be supported exactly as it was, and we fully expect it to keep growing and thriving on each of the platforms that are currently supported," the statement reads in-part.

ZeniMax Online is currently gearing up to release ESO's next DLC pack, Markarth, which will conclude the year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim narrative. The update adds The Reach as the newest zone, a new solo arena, new monsters, and plenty of bug fixes and quality-of-life updates. We caught up with creative director Rich Lambert to talk about the new update in-depth, and it sounds like quite the ride.

"So right from the very start there's action, and it carries all the way through the remainder of the storyline. So it's not a slow build-up now, it is boiling and you are racing through this storyline, which is really exciting," Lambert teased.

Exciting indeed, and even more-so considering no players are being left out.

Here's what the Xbox acquisition of ZeniMax could mean for Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Deathloop, and other games.