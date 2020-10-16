Elder Scrolls Online Halloween event lets you dress up as a zombie

The Elder Scrolls Online is hosting a Halloween event where you can earn bonus XP, goody-filled Plunder Skull containers, and even turn your character into a member of the undead army.

The Witches Festival returns to The Elder Scrolls Online Thursday, October 22 and runs until Tuesday, November 3 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST. But before you show up to the party, you need to find a costume.

If you haven't already, complete The Witchmother's Bargain quest from the Holiday section of the Crown Store to get the Witchmother's Whistle memento. Use the whistle during the event period and unlock a two-hour 100% XP boost and receive the Witchmother's Cauldron, and then use the Cauldron to put on your new zombie Halloween costume.

Now that you're suited up, you'll want to down as many bosses as possible, as in return you'll get Plunder Skulls on top of the regular loot. Plunder Skulls have the chance to get you all sorts of in-season rewards like all-new pieces of the Throwing Bones memento, Hollowjack and Dremora style items, witch-themed recipes and furnishings, and more.

The first big bad you kill will drop Dremora Plunder Skulls, which includes something from normal Plunder Skulls on top of another reward that could include a Dremora Motif chapter, Witches Festival Writs you can complete to unlock a new Witch hat and Witch title, Glenmoril Treasure Maps and Armor Outfit Style pages, or the all-new Grave Dancer Weapon Style pages. Depending on the boss you take down, you'll also earn one of two different Dremora Motif pages.

For the duration of the event, the first boss killed each day will drop three event tickets, which you can trade to the Impresario for items like the all-new grab bags. Open up a grab bag and you'll find treats you've never owned before, possibly including a collectible from a previous Witches Festival event.

Finally, head to the Crown Store to snag some killer Halloween-themed deals on the Dark Passions Regalia costume, Witches Coven furnishing pack, Nightmare Firestalker Cub pet, and Sister Gellenna houseguest.

