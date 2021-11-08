Elden Ring resolution, frame rate, and more details revealed

The list of Elden Ring resolution, frame rate, and graphical feature settings are here, officially laying out which platforms offer what visuals.

The info arrived without fanfare in a new Bandai Namco support page listing , as spotted on Twitter by Shinobi602 . It breaks down the maximum frame rate and resolution for Elden Ring , as well as HDR and ray tracing support, for each console as well as PC.

The page also confirms that the Elden Ring graphics and performance modes which leaked last week will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S - the performance mode will target a steady 60 frames per second, while the graphics mode will go for fixed 4K resolution: "There are differences in the display of grass and other ground objects depending on the console," the support page specifies.

As for the specific figures, both PS5 and Xbox Series X players will be able to play Elden Ring at up to 3840x2160p resolution (AKA full 4K) at up to 60 frames per second, and both will support HDR at launch and ray tracing via a patch. The Xbox Series S version will cap out at 2560x1440p resolution and still maintain up to 60 FPS, with HDR but no ray tracing.

Elden Ring players on PC will also be able to play at up to 2160p with HDR and patched-in ray tracing. Frame rates on PC will also be capped at 60 FPS, much like the PC version of Sekiro; speaking of which, we'll have to wait and see if modders will once again be able to unlock that cap without breaking the rest of the game.