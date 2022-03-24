The best Elden Ring merchandise, from t-shirts to replicas

Looking for Elden Ring merchandise? You're not alone. With the video game's popularity soaring, there's plenty of demand for merch based on this spiritual successor to Dark Souls. Unfortunately, Elden Ring merch is incredibly difficult to come by.

In fact, Elden Ring merchandise is harder to find than the game's tutorial area - it's practically non-existent at the usual suspects like Amazon, Walmart, or even GameStop. It seems as though Bandai Namco didn't expect it to be the runaway success it's become, so official Elden Ring merch beyond a couple of t-shirts is... well, there isn't much. And a lot of it is only available for pre-order.

However, that's not to say all is lost. There are plenty of fan-made options from the likes of Etsy, including a rather glorious 3D-printed Pot Boy (it'd make an excellent gift for gamers). To point you in the right direction, we've rounded up all the good Elden Ring merch we could find. We've also gathered some Dark Souls gear from Amazon below to help you scratch that From Software itch, not to mention more general retailers that are the most likely to get Elden Ring merchandise in the near future.

Official Elden Ring merchandise

Want gear straight from the source? Head to the Bandai Namco online store and you'll find all the official Elden Ring merchandise that's currently on sale.

Rune t-shirt | $34.99 at Bandai Namco

Available April 30 - The Rune tee isn't available to buy just yet, but you can pre-order it now ahead of its release on April 30. This is a chic and subtle design that manages to capture the eeriness of Elden Ring with minimal effort. We're big fans. It comes in sizes S to XXL.

UK price: £19.99 at Bandai Namco



Pot Friend t-shirt | $34.99 at Bandai Namco (USA only)

Few characters from the game have gotten as much attention as Pot Boy, so it makes sense that there's an official piece of Elden Ring merchandise immortalising it in t-shirt form. As usual, this one comes in sizes small to XX-large.



Bloody Wolf t-shirt | $34.99 at Bandai Namco

Available April 11 - Featuring one of the Tarnished in an action pose that sees them practically bursting out of an intricate border, this cool piece of Elden Ring merchandise is available in sizes S to XXL. Just remember, it won't arrive until April.



UK price: £19.99 at Bandai Namco



General Radahn oversized hoodie | £45.99 at Bandai Namco (UK only)

This hulking beast of a boss is immortalised in the official General Radahn tee, and we appreciate that it isn't just a photo of the character slapped onto a shirt. Instead, it's a pop art-style splash of color that's surprisingly handsome (even if its subject is still a massive pain in the ass). It's a thick design with a brushed fleece inside, cross neck finish, and thumb holes in the cuffs. Sizes from XS to XXL are available, as is a t-shirt alternative for £19.99.



Key Art zip hoodie | $69.99 at Bandai Namco (USA only)

Want to keep things simple? This depiction of the game's cover art is for you. Available in sizes ranging from small to XXL, the beautifully intricate border makes it look a bit like a framed portrait - which is fitting considering many of Elden Ring's artistic influences.



Elden Ring The Vinyl Collection | $159.99 at Bandai Namco

Available August 2022 - There's a wait-list for this at the moment, but that tells you everything you need to know about how highly anticipated the vinyl set is. As a Limited Edition with galaxy or marbling effects on each record, this is probably the most sumptuous Elden Ring merchandise here. A treat for your eyes and ears.



Official RGB Mousepad (XXL) | $59.99 at Bandai Namco

Available July - Want to give your setup an upgrade? You can pre-order an Elden Ring-themed mouse mat now ahead of its launch in July, and it'll light up the best gaming desks with its RGB rim. While this option has been available before now, it was popular enough for Bandai Namco to greenlight another wave once the first sold out (as such, it's only available through the company's website).



UK price: £34.99 at Bandai Namco



Unofficial Elden Ring merchandise

Generally speaking, the best unofficial Elden Ring merchandise comes from sites like Etsy and Redbubble. We'd recommend giving them a look if the official gear doesn't take your fancy.

Knight's Shield t-shirt | $20.59 at Redbubble

This moody and very cool design leads the Redbubble charge, and we're a little in love with its scratchy, etched style - it's very well done. You can get a version in small to 3XL, and it can be printed in numerous colors too.



UK price: £15.91 at Redbubble



The Knight and the Legendary Horse t-shirt | $21.45 at Redbubble

As a tee based on the iconic Akira cover with an Elden Ring rejig laid over the top, this option excels on every count. It's a fun and clever design that ranks as one of the better Elden Ring merchandise options we've seen so far. You can get yours in sizes small to 3XL, and in numerous colors.



UK price: £16.57 at Redbubble



Maidenless beanie | $23 at Etsy

After an early interaction with an NPC soon into the game, being 'maidenless' became an Elden Ring community in-joke that blossomed into a meme. This beanie design is a fun ode to that.



UK price: £21.92 at Etsy



Pot Boy sticker | $2.68 at Redbubble

Want a cheap and cheerful option? This sticker is both affordable and cute, so it passes with flying colors on both counts. You can get it in a variety of sizes and with a couple of different finishes (including transparent and gloss).



UK price: £1.87 at Redbubble



I'm Busy Playing Elden Ring mug | $13.81 at Etsy

If you need a fun Elden Ring novelty mug, stat, this is a good option. It's a simple design that gets the message across rather succinctly, so it's a great present for a friend, colleague, or loved one that's really into the game right now.



UK price: £9.99 at Etsy



Elden Ring Logo phone case (Samsung Galaxy) | $21.88 at Redbubble

Want to show off your love of the game while out and about? Yep, there's a case for that. This clear option from Redbubble features the Rune logo and can be made to fit any kind of Samsung Galaxy phone (which is handy, considering that they're some of the best gaming phones). It's a cool and affordable option.



UK price: £16.25 at Redbubble



Behold, Dog! t-shirt | $20.59 at Redbubble

The communication options in Elden Ring lead to some beautiful, beautiful memes, and this is one of the best. Better still, this design isn't obviously related to a video game so you don't feel like a brand ambassador wearing it. It works on so many levels. Available in small to 5XL, and in various colors.



UK price: £15.91 at Redbubble



Slate coaster | $6.21 at Etsy

Want something a bit more rugged? This piece of Elden Ring merchandise is both subtle and practical, so it's a winner in our books. The seller gets plenty of good reviews, so you should be safe with this one.



UK price: £4.49 at Etsy



Pot Boy replica | $115.04 at Etsy

This might be one of the more expensive options of our list of Elden Ring merchandise, but oh boy is it a good 'un. Recreating the Pot Boy in miniature, it features excellent paintwork and has the option for LED lights inside. A very cool addition to your shelf.



UK price: £104.68+ at Etsy



Spectral Steed Whistle ring | $110.58 at Etsy

If you're looking for some subtle but still nerdy merch, this particular bit of bling is perfect. Modelled after the ring of the same name from Elden Ring, it's an impressive design from what would appear to be a very well-respected creator.



UK price: £79.99 at Etsy



Valkyrie helmet replica | $230.07 at Etsy

Didn't manage to get the helmet replica in the deluxe version of Elden Ring? This creator has your back with 3D-printed, hand-painted recreations of Melania's helm from the game. It's expensive, but is probably one of the best pieces of Elden Ring merch we've seen.



UK price: £174.46 at Etsy



Dark Souls alternatives

If all else fails, there's still plenty of cool Dark Souls gear out there if you're struggling to track down Elden Ring merchandise. We've laid out our favorites right here, but you can find the full overview at Amazon.

You Died t-shirt | $19.99 at Amazon

No matter whether you're playing Elden Ring, a Souls game, or Bloodborne, you better get used to this message quick - you'll be seeing it a lot. That's what makes this the perfect nod to From Software's saga of hard-as-nails adventures, and you can get it in a variety of colors from sizes small to 3XL.



Closest UK equivalent: £24.96 at Amazon



Solaire socks | $14.99 at Amazon

Hey, need some socks? Like Dark Souls? Oh man, have we got the perfect combo for you. This set reps Solaire's iconic insignia and makes you an honorary rep of Astora. Praise the Sun!



UK price: £20.42 at Amazon



Dark Souls: The Card Game | $50.01 at Amazon

This card-based version of the Dark Souls franchise is ideal for fans of the franchise that don't fancy shelling out more for the board game listed below. Because it challenges players to "evolve and adapt their deck to better fight their enemies", it's very true to the spirit of the series.



UK price: £39.99 at Amazon



Dark Souls: The Board Game | $95.94 at Amazon

If you'd prefer something a little more interactive, Steamforged's Dark Souls board game is a good place to start. It takes the action of the series to the tabletop, and it's a cooperative dungeon crawl that feels very true to the series.



UK price: £99.99 at Amazon



