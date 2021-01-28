Edge Magazine's special Look Forward issue hits newsstands today

In March 2020, as the UK headed into its first lockdown, we decided to make a special edition of Edge showcasing some of the games we knew we could rely on to make us feel better. Now, nearly a year on, we’ve produced a companion edition dedicated to looking to the future. Clearly the pandemic hasn’t gone anywhere, but there are lots of reasons to be optimistic about how new developments in gaming will help us through 2021, so we set out to catalogue them.

(Image credit: Future)

And this time around we’re not focusing on just games – we’re also encompassing studios, technologies and trends, too. So alongside talk of Baldur’s Gate III, Deathloop and Monster Hunter Rise, we also consider the rise of the indie immersive sim, the new wave of Roguelikes, and the eventual(!) return of social gaming.

Next to articles focused on studios such as Simogo and Inkle, we look at how the likes of Super Nintendo World and Itch.io might enrich our gaming lives in 2021. Heading up this special edition is a unique cover illustration from Emmanuel Pajon, the artist behind the cover for last year’s Feel Better issue.

(Image credit: Future)

Unlike the Feel Better issue, which was only available to subscribers or via online purchase, this Look Forward edition is available in UK shops to buy now. Alternatively, you can order a physical copy from Magazines Direct, or download a digital copy immediately from Apple, Zinio, or Pocket Magazines.