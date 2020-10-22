Eastern Assassin’s Creed fan art from Ubisoft concept artist raises questions about future titles

Fan art from Ubisoft Montreal concept artist, John Bigorgne, has resurfaced online raising questions about the direction of the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Fans of the series have been speculating for years now about the possibility of the series going to the East and with Ubisoft having had their games set all over the world, fans think it's about time.

The artwork that was posted to Bigorgne’s ArtStation account in 2017 has been circulating around the official Assassin’s Creed Reddit with discussion about whether or not the paintings could be pointing to a Eastern setting in a future Ubisoft title.

(Image credit: John Bigorgne via ArtStation)

One painting in particular, titled ‘ Fortress ’ depicts traditional Asian architecture, possibly Chinese, surrounded by what looks like a small village and a patrol of guards. The thing that makes the piece seem to be linked to an Assassins Creed game are the two figures mounted on horses, garbed in the iconic Assassin hoods. The second piece of fan art, 'Forest', features a large tree with a twisted trunk giving off a fantastical feel, as well as another hooded figure with dual blades on their back.

It’s unclear whether these pieces of art were an early concept for an unannounced Assassin’s Creed game or if it's purely fan art from the concept artist, however in 2018 art from another Ubisoft concept artist, Michele Nucera , was shared via his ArtStation as well. The concept art was titled ‘Vikings Village’ and was later linked to the latest entry the Assassin’s Creed series.

The only time we’ve seen the series have the Assassins go East is in the sub-series Assassin’s Creed Chronicles, but they were not mainline games in the franchise, so fingers crossed it's an area that Ubisoft are planning to explore at some point in the future.