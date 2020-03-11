E3 2020 is all but certainly canceled

By almost every indication, E3 2020 has been canceled. Despite its position on the eve of next gen's arrival in December, reports from reliable sources are circling that E3 is turning out the lights amidst pullouts by Sony and other high-profile companies.

Devolver Digital was the first to spread the word, with a rather abrupt tweet reading, "Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y'all." Kotaku's Jason Schreier then retweeted the PSA and echoed a similar, if slightly more optimistic, sentiment.

"Been hearing secondhand whispers tonight from several devs/pubs that E3 is cancelled, although I've also heard from a couple of people in positions to know that the ESA hasn't officially made a decision yet and is still consulting with pubs. Either way, it's only a matter of time," Schreier wrote.

Ars Technica followed up with a more concrete report of E3 2020's cancelation, citing "multiple sources with the Entertainment Software Association (ESA)" confirming the reports. Accordingly, an official announcement was on the way straight from the ESA was planned for Tuesday, but was pushed back for unknown reasons.

What's also unknown is exactly why the event's been canceled. The obvious suggestion is that the organization considered the alarming spread of the coronavirus and its potential impact on attendees, not to mention the voids left by recent, and likely future, developer pullouts.

The news marks a jarring shift in messaging from just a number of days ago , when the ESA issued a statement to Vice assuring that "we are moving ahead full speed with E3 2020 planning."