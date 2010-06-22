E3 2010: The worst screenshots from the show that you haven't seen yet

Now that E3 is over, it gives us time to double-check any assets that we may have overlooked while the show was in full swing. And every year we overlook quite a few. Hey - E3 is hard!

So here for your moderate amusement are a bunch of screenshots of varying quality that were distributed during E3 that got lost in the media maelstrom. Some are truly uninspiring and terrible, while others are just kind of funny when you take the time to stop and look at them for longer than any normal person.

Ace Combat Joint Assault | PSP

All the intense adrenaline excitement of being a fighter pilot brutally shot down in one depressingly grey screenshot.

Beyblade: Metal Fusion | Wii

Fast-moving colours hitting each other against a backdrop of brown is not conducive to making me interested in this game.

Clone Wars Adventures | PC

A lightsaber duel that looks more boring than The Phantom Menace.

I guess someone has to guard the light-fittings.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow | 360, PS3

When I look at this picture, all I can see is this...

I thinkI might be obsessed.

Fist of the North Star: Ken's Rage | 360, PS3

When all else fails... BLOOD!

Free Realms | PC

The bushy-tailed mascot seems oblivious to the fact that the rest of Team Chatty has turned his entire family into official Team Chatty hats.

Gran Turismo 5 | PS3

After 30 years in development, I was expecting the cars to look a bit better than this.