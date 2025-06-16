After a rocky launch, MindsEye is officially this year's worst-rated game according to Metacritic, ranking below 183 other games

It's official – MindsEye, the new action game from GTA veteran Leslie Benzies' studio Build a Rocket Boy, is currently 2025's worst-rated game on Metacritic, with an average critic score of 37/100.

MindsEye hasn't had the best start. After devs asked streamers to hold off on their release day streams until the official launch time , players quickly discovered that the game was full of bugs . Meanwhile, certain sponsored streams didn't go to plan , with one content creator failing to suppress laughter while promoting the game. Now, the game has appeared right at the bottom of Metacritic's roundup of the "Best Games This Year."

It's worth keeping in mind that on this Metacritic list, any game that has fewer than seven reviews from critics will be excluded. Therefore, there could be other lesser-known games with worse average ratings, but they ultimately didn't receive enough reviews from different outlets to be included here.

MindsEye itself doesn't have that many reviews – it has eight with scores, ranging from 20/100 to 50/100 in their ratings. That's still enough to get it onto Metacritic's big 2025 roundup, though, landing in 184th place overall – a far cry from the likes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Split Fiction, and Blue Prince nearer the top.

To be fair to MindsEye, developer Build a Rocket Boy has already outlined plans to improve the game, having announced a number of hotfixes to tackle everything from performance issues to crashes. The first one of those arrived last week .

Will hotfixes be able to move MindsEye away from the bottom of Metacritic's best 2025 games list, though? Well, that remains to be seen, but complaints about the game stretch beyond its bugs. In our MindsEye review , we criticized its "mediocre story and lackluster gameplay," calling the game a "resoundingly disappointing action-adventure that's neither satisfying as an old genre throwback nor presents a confident foundation for others to build upon."

That's generally not the sort of stuff you see remedied in a post-launch update, but there's no doubt Build a Rocket Boy will be scrambling to rectify the overall situation the best it can.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors