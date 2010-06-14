E3 2010: Project Natal renamed “Kinect,” first titles leaked, also, Star Wars

It's quite likely that Microsoft's Project Natal will be renamed “Kinect.” More news on the name change and upcoming titles for the upcoming motion-sensor add-on for the Xbox 360 are expected to arrive during Microsoft's press conference, which is taking place as we speak. Here's what we know so far.



Above: News on the name change along with details on the motion-sensor add-on's newest titles were first released on USA Today. But it looks like the article was quickly pulled to avoid spoiling the official announcement at tonight's press conference

Is Kinect Connected to KIN?

News of the name change first posted on USA Today. But visit the article now, and all you'll see is the carcass of something that used to be a news article. Speculation over the meaning of the new name “Kinect,” leads us toKIN, a new touchscreen smart phone by Microsoft.

Kinect Titles

Here's a list of titles for Kinect based on the previously mentioned USA Today article. So far, the mainstream, casual titles have us preparing for eye-rolling titles of Wii-proportions that promise to introduce gaming to your kids and grandma. Expect more news from the press conference with more information shortly.

Kinectamals: A virtual animal sim of some sort that involves cats. We'll have to wait to see whether this will be lol-worthy or more deserving of a facepalm.

Joyride: Will steering with motion-control be funny

Kinect Sports: Boxing, bowling, volleyball, track & field, soccer, and table tennis make this sound like Kinect's answer to Wii sports.

Kinect Adventures: All we know so far is that river rafting will be part of the “adventure.”

Dance Central: A dancing/rhythm game.

UPDATE: Theword from tonight's eventis that there'll also be a Star Wars game which features hands-free lightsaber fighting... including a battle against Darth Vader.

Jun 13, 2010

Source:USA Today,IGN