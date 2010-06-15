E3 2010: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 heads to Vietnam

Hot on the heels of the announcement that Medal of Honor is getting an open multiplayer beta beginning later this week, publisher EA hit us with another surprise: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 is getting a DLC expansion pack this winter, and it'll apparently be a followup to the underrated Battlefield: Vietnam.

We haven't seen anything so far other than a brief teaser trailer, which opened with Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Fortunate Son," accompanied by this somewhat idyllic vista:

The little speck in the middle there quickly revealed itself to be a helicopter, which flew over and faded into the title splash. We then got to see what the helicopter was flying toward:



Above: Oh, that looks ominous

Then came a closing teaser screen accompanied by a taunt from Hanoi Hannah, the North Vietnamese radio propagandist whose ominous recorded lines practically made her the narrator of 2004's Battlefield: Vietnam.

So it seems to be a spritual sequel, at least. With any luck, we'll see more of it on the show floor in the next few days.

Jun 14, 2010