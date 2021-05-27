Dying Light 2 has a release date and a brand new name

A brand new Dying Light 2 release date has been revealed during a Techland live stream, along with a fresh title - Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Techland has now confirmed that Dying Light 2 Stay Human will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4, and Xbox One on December 7, 2021.

The new date comes after the game was delayed last year without the confirmation of any new release window. It was originally destined for a Spring 2020 release, but Techland "needed more time to fulfill our vision".

However, now we know that we'll be diving into the zombie-filled world of The City before the end of the year.

Both the release date and new name were revealed alongside a lengthy gameplay trailer that showcases how the game's come along since we last saw Dying Light 2 at E3 2019 and gives an overview of the game's backstory.

For this game, you're exploring The City, which is mankind's last stronghold in a world gripped by a virus. You'll use enhanced parkour abilities, just like the original game, to explore its open world, with a focus on crafting and tactical combat. But Dying Light 2 Stay Human will also force you to make big choices that will impact the world and the events that happen within.

For anyone who hasn't played the original game - which originally came out in 2015 - Techland is also launching a Dying Light Platinum Edition, which collects the game and all its DLC in one, affordable package, which is available now on Steam, GOG, the PlayStation Store (for PS Plus members), and the Microsoft Store.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human pre-orders are also launching today, with three retail editions and three digital editions up for grabs. Anyone who pre-orders, regardless of the edition they choose, will receive a digital Reload Pack, featuring one unique weapon, outfit, and paraglider skin too.

