Dune, The Matrix 4, The Suicide Squad, and more will release on HBO Max and in theaters

Dune, The Suicide Squad, The Matrix 4, and more highly anticipated 2021 films will release simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, according to Variety .

Aside from being highly sought after movies, these films have another thing in common: they're all Warner Bros. productions. Variety reports that the next 12 months of Warner Bros. films, which include Denis Villeneuve's Dune, The Suicide Squad, the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, and The Matrix 4 will all debut on HBO Max and in movie theaters on their previously established release dates. Here's when you can expect to get these films on HBO Max or catch them in theaters:

The Many Saints of Newark: March 12, 2021

The Suicide Squad: August 6, 2021

Dune: October 1, 2021

The Matrix 4: December 22, 2021

It seems like the decision to have a film like Wonder Woman 1984 release on both HBO Max and in theaters has set a trend in this current COVID-19 reality we all live in. It's unclear when it will be completely safe to attend a crowded theater, so the decision to release the films in both formats is one that certainly keeps public safety in mind.

“With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films,” WarnerMedia chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said. “We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we’re extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances.”

Like Wonder Woman 1984, all Warner Bros. films that debut on HBO Max will be available to stream for subscribers for 31 days. After that, you'll only be able to see them in theaters until they release in a traditional home entertainment format. Here's to the inevitable drunk Dune viewing I will be subjecting my visitors to for an entire month.