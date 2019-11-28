DualShock 4 controllers are reduced by more than 20% on Amazon right now, available in a variety of colours

You're going to need to act fast if you want one of these discounted Black Friday DualShock 4 controllers for PS4. Amazon is running a promotion right now that knocks £10 off of the asking price, that's a saving of over 20% that brings the DualShock 4 down to £34.99.

If you're looking to play games with your buddies, or just have a spare controller on hand for when you're forgotten to charge up your primary one, then you're surely relish the opportunity to get £10 off a DualShock 4 controller at Amazon. Better still, this Black Friday PS4 deals also covers a variety of different colours – from your standard Black and White, to the limited edition Red, Green Camo, Rose Gold, and Gold DualShock 4s.

Of course, this isn't the only Black Friday PS4 deals happening happening this week. We've already seen the official PlayStation Black Friday line-up from Sony, and it includes some massive discounts across PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim. Oh, and you'll find some pretty hot Black Friday game deals for PS4 being announced daily as well.