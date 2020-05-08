Doom Eternal update adding Empowered Demons and fixing bad swimming

Doom Eternal is getting a new update soon that adds the rampaging Empowered Demons, changes to Battlemode, and a number of quality-of-life tweaks.

First and foremost, Empowered Demons. These bastards aren't content with killing one player, as after they've done so in a single-player campaign they'll demon their way over to another player's world "empowered" by beefed-up stats. Fortunately, they're not unstoppable, and killing an Empowered Demon gets you "tons of health and ammo" and bonus XP.

Id Software is also updating the multiplayer Battlemode with new anti-cheat features, tutorial walkthrough changes, indicators of network connection issues, the Echelon Leveling feature from 2016 Doom for max level players, and a Death Report screen that can be accessed mid-match for quick status updates. That should make for a slightly less chaotic Doom Eternal multiplayer experience.

Finally, Update 1 "addresses a few balance concerns and annoyances players have brought to our attention" regarding Doom Eternal's utterly exhilarating single-player campaign. Namely, demon tutorials have been expanded swimming has been fixed to allow for vertical dashes underwater and toxic damage while swimming has been tweaked.

Of course, a much bigger Doom Eternal expansion is on the horizon with the first major DLC pack. We got our first hint about what to expect with these Doom Eternal DLC teaser images, and frankly I'm not sure I'm prepared for what's to come.

There's no time for second guesses in Doom Eternal's blistering campaign, so check out our essential Doom Eternal tips before you make the leap.