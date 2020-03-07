Doom Eternal PC specs for minimum and recommended settings revealed

Doom Eternal is launching on March 20, and Bethesda has added PC specs for minimum and recommended settings to the title's Steam page. Here's what you'll need to run the new Doom, as well as the PC components you'll need to make every drop of blood and spit of fire look and run as best they can.

Minimum settings:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 / 64-bit Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better / AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) / AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB), RX 470 (4GB)

HDD: 50GB available space

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB)

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: (1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings)

Not that it's a huge surprise, but Doom Eternal asks a lot out of PCs. As you can see, anyone with a GPU not equivalent to a 6gb 1060 or 4gb RX470 need not apply, unless you're prepared to suffer some performance drops and slam every available setting to the absolute minimum.

As for recommended settings, Bethesda says an 8gb 1080 or 2060 is what you'll need for best results at 1440p and 60fps at high settings.

Along with the listed PC specs, you'll also want a solid speaker setup or headset to enjoy Doom Eternal's appropriately badass heavy metal choir . The 20-large choir of heavy metal ambassadors blasted out sounds ranging from trap metal to Mongolian metal to make the Doom Eternal score.