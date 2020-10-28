Don't forget to vote for your favorite games for the Golden Joystick Awards 2020

There's still time to make sure your favorite games get their chance in the spotlight at the Golden Joystick Awards 2020. Voting closes on November 2.

We need to know who you think deserves to win in categories like Best Indie Game, Best Storytelling, Best Studio, and the big one - the Most Wanted award. As a special thank you, every voter can claim their choice of a free gaming ebook worth up to $22.99 / £12.99.

Edge magazine – The Annual 2020

Nintendo All-Stars

PC Gamer Annual 2020

Retro Gamer Annual

The Complete Guide To Fortnite: Battle Royale

To vote, just go to the Golden Joystick Awards 2020. To make sure you get your free ebook, simply enter your email address and click the 'Register my Votes' button after you finish voting. We will contact you shortly afterwards and you can choose your free ebook from the selection.

The Golden Joystick Awards are nothing without your votes, so it's time to make some difficult choices. What's your Nintendo Game of the Year? Which game had the Best Storytelling? Which Gaming Community deserves to be recognized?

Cast your votes now, and you can watch the results live online at the November award ceremony.

Be first to hear about the confirmed list of categories and some surprise announcements by following The Golden Joystick Awards Twitter account