Don't expect Rainbow Six: Siege 2 anytime soon, but a PS5 & Xbox Project Scarlett re-release is almost certain

Easily on of the most successful adherents of the 'Games as a Service' business model so far, Ubisoft's Rainbow Six: Siege released in 2015, and has been going strong ever since, with regular updates, expansions, and community engagement for the esports focused competitive shooter.

With that in mind, Ubisoft doesn't want to pump the brakes on Rainbox Six: Siege's success with a potential sequel for the impending PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett consoles, with brand director Alexandre Remy recently telling the Daily Star that the developer is viewing next gen hardware "as a high-end PC versus any other PC.”

"We don’t want a sequel whatsoever", Remy continued, explaining that "the reason behind this is we don’t want to segregate our community between the different platforms. In an ideal world tomorrow, we’d love players from every platform to be able to play together. We are approaching next gen with the same spirit."

With that in mind, it's likely we'll see Rainbox Six: Siege either ported, released, or remastered for the next generation of consoles, alongside backwards compatibility for the current versions of the game on PS4 and Xbox One and potential crossplay support across all of the different platforms.

According to Remy, Ubisoft has "been asking how can we make the player base of Siege today be able to migrate – if they want to migrate, that is – but also make this cheaper as much as possible or through backwards compatibility. The strength of any multiplayer game is the size of its community."

So there you have it; those hoping for a Rainbox Six: Siege 2 announcement during the E3 2019 schedule will likely be disappointed, but it's ultimately for the better when you consider the health of the franchise at present. At least Tom Clancy fans have Ghost Recon: Breakpoint to look forward to this year instead.

