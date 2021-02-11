Doctor Doom joins the Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's so-called 'New Age of Space' version of its cosmic heroes the Guardians of the Galaxy has taken full shape with the final reveal of the full roster – which adds surprise member Doctor Doom to the team.

Though he's often been categorized as Marvel's greatest supervillain, Doom has been an anti-hero before, even adventuring alongside his arch-foes the Fantastic Four at times. Now, he's heading into space alongside the Guardians, with series writer Al Ewing framing Doom's inclusion as a mystery to be solved.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

And that's not the only news included in the announcement – May's Guardians of the Galaxy #13, which forms the middle part of a triptych of covers revealing the new line-up with April's Guardians #12 and June's #14, will mark the 175th issue of Guardians ongoing series across numerous volumes and will be oversized.

"The galaxy no longer needs heroes. It needs super heroes! Now deputized by the Galactic Council, the Guardians need new members to tackle their deadliest threats yet," reads Marvel's description of the Guardians of the Galaxy's new direction.

"One of Marvel's premier cosmic crusaders, Wendell Vaughn the original Quasar, makes his long-awaited return to answer the call," it continues. "But what could possibly cause the maniacal Doctor Doom to join their ranks?"

"With spectacular art by Juan Frigeri (Ghost Rider), mastermind Al Ewing is ready to boldly take the Guardians where no Guardian has gone before! Get on board, True Believer – it's going to be the ride of your life!"

"One of these things is not like the others, one of these things just doesn't belong," quips Ewing. "What's Doctor Doom doing here... and why? There's only one way to find out."

Previously revealed members include Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, Mantis, Drax, Super Skrull, Hercules, Moondragon, Nova, Phyla-Vell, Wiccan, Hulkling, and Avril Kincaid/Quasar.

The full line-up rounds out with a second Quasar, Kincaid's predecessor, Wendell Vaughan, who hasn't been seen since he passed the mantle to Kincaid in Avengers: Standoff.

The new Guardians status quo kicks off in April 14's Guardians of the Galaxy #12, followed by the double-sized Guardians #13/175 on May 12, and rounded out by Guardians #14 on June 23.

Watch for Marvel's full May 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

Doctor Doom is OF COURSE one of the 10 greatest Marvel Comics supervillains of all time. Is he #1 or #2, or does Thanos take the crown?