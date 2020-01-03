Discover next-gen game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum in this month's Edge magazine

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has officially been unveiled as a next-gen game for PS5 and Xbox Series X in the latest issue of Edge magazine .

German developer Daedalic Entertainment describes the game as a "stealth-action adventure with an intriguing dual-personality mechanic, gigantic levels, and a densely wrought aesthetic inspired by Tolkien’s own drawings," according to an exclusive new preview from Edge 341 , on sale now.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was first announced last year , originally slated for PC "and all relevant console platforms at that time". It's also due to launch in 2021, so it'll be a little while before we see what Daedalic do with Tolkien's precious(ssss) creation.

Read more (Image credit: Monolith Productions) The 10 best Tolkien games, with one winner to rule them all

Gollum will see, uh, Gollum start in Barad-dûr, a fortress in Mordor where the corrupted creature is being held prisoner, but you can expect to see plenty more of Middle-Earth beyond that, as the game promises "giant, persistent environments, each harbouring several questlines and a range of friendly or unfriendly faces."

On top of that, Daedalic also briefly delves into the potential of the next-gen consoles. "I’ve only heard rumours about the [Xbox Series X] specs, and it’s huge – very fast Flash memory", developer Martin Wilkes tells Edge. "Which excites me, of course, but I don’t think that’s relevant to this project, because we’re aiming for PC as well. Especially for level designers, though, that’s a dream come true, because we don’t have to concern ourselves with streaming corridors any more."

You can find out more about what to expect from The Lord of the Rings: Gollum in Edge 341, available now.