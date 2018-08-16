Diablo 3 is coming to Switch complete with exclusive Zelda-themed items

Alongside the start of Diablo 3's themed Season 14, Blizzard recently confirmed that it has " multiple Diablo projects in the works " - and we now know that one of them is portable. Diablo 3: Eternal Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year, offering the same all-in-one package as on PS4 and Xbox One, including all the meaty Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer content. And, much like Skyrim on Switch , this port of Diablo 3 is sweetening the deal with some exclusive cosmetic items that pay homage to The Legend of Zelda.

Chief among the Switch-only goodies is a full Ganondorf transmog set, so you can reskin your armor's appearance to look just like Link's big, bad nemesis, giant orange eyebrows and all. You'll also gain access to a feathered Cucco pet (which looks an awful lot like the Witch Doctor's chicken form), and a pair of shadowy, purple wings meant to evoke the foreboding hues of Majora's Mask. Finally, for that extra Zelda touch, you can customize your character portrait with a Triforce-themed border.

If you've never played Diablo 3 or you've been away from the game for awhile, the amount of dungeon-clearing, loot-collecting fun on offer here is staggering. With seven classes and countless talent specs to choose from, plus constant incentives to start fresh with a new seasonal hero, there's tons of isometric, kill-everything-that-moves action to enjoy. And if you're a Diablo 3 vet who wants to skip the story and get straight to the power leveling, the Eternal Collection on Switch unlocks all content from the get-go, so you can jump straight into the ever-changing Adventure Mode and start speed-running areas and eventually farming Greater Rifts for tantalizing gear rewards.

Killing countless demons is always more fun with friends, so it's fortunate that the Switch port offers online play, as well as local co-op for up to four players. Diablo 3: Eternal Collection is set to hit Nintendo Switch this fall, with a retail price of $59.99. We'll have full hands-on impressions for you this coming Monday, so be sure to check back for a deep-dive into how Diablo 3 handles on Switch.