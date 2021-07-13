Diablo 2: Resurrected improves art, stash, minimap and more ahead of August beta

Blizzard is making some changes to Diablo 2: Resurrected in response to player feedback from the recent technical alpha, and we'll get to see them in action next month once the next beta starts.

Art tweaks are a big part of this update, as Blizzard explained in a blog post . Sorceress spells like Blizzard and Holy Freeze, for example, have been tweaked to more closely resemble their original versions and to better convey their effects. Blizzard's touched up lots of icons as well, including potions, gems, weapons, and charms. The animations for health and mana regeneration have also been updated to better align with the health and mana globes themselves.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Then there's the big one: item names. "We heard you loud and clear," Blizzard says. "Now you can choose to have item names be toggled on or off with a press of a button – or keep the original 'press and hold' method. We leave it at your discretion; go to your user interface settings to toggle item names on or off."

The stash has been updated too: it now has three separate tabs instead of one big one, each with 100 slots. That ought to make it easier to organize and share items between characters, which is especially important since Diablo 2: Resurrected actually lets you do that, which I'm still trying to wrap my head around.

Other quality of life updates include a toggleable item compare tooltip (also under user interface settings), an automap feature that lets you view a "faint overlay" of your current level by pressing Tab, and streamlined map settings for a left, right, and center-aligned minimap. There's also a clock now – because you don't want to lose track of time in Hell – as well as temporary immunity after loading screens (including logging in) and, amusingly, some apparently excessive grunt sound effects have been removed based on player feedback.

"As we move forward, we implore you to continue sharing your feedback and accounts of your experience," Blizzard says. "These learnings will help us mold the Diablo II remaster we've dreamed of."

These are "just some" of the changes Blizzard's made since the technical alpha, so expect more refinements when the early access beta opens next month. This will initially be exclusive to folks who've pre-ordered the game, but players on all platforms will get to dive in shortly after in the open beta, and with five classes available to them this time: Amazon, Barbarian, Paladin, Sorceress, and Druid.

The full release of Diablo 2: Resurrected is scheduled for September.