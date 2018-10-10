Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost will revitalize the Infinite Forest, add new quests and cosmetics

Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost Halloween event will start on Tuesday, October 16, Bungie announced today, bringing with it a suite of limited-time activities, gear and cosmetics. The event will be open to all players and will stick around through Tuesday, November 6.

Festival of the Lost: masks and cosmetics

The festival's trademark masks are returning and can be obtained via Tower shipwright Amanda Holliday. During the event, Holliday will offer daily bounties that award a new currency called Fragmented Souls. "These items can be used to purchase Festival of the Lost masks, as well as the Horror Story Legendary Auto Rifle," Bungie said. We don't know just how many masks will be available, but we've already seen Xol, Shaxx, Fanatic, and Traveller masks.

The Eververse store will also offer unique ghost shells, ships and sparrows during the festival, which you can get a sneak peek at above. During the festival, you'll receive an additional engram - called an Ephemeral Engram - whenever you earn a Bright Engram by filling your XP bar on a level 50 character. As Bungie put it, this "effectively awards players double Bright Engrams for the duration of Festival of the Lost." Ephemeral Engrams will also be purchasable with Silver at the Eververse Store.

Festival of the Lost: Haunted Forest

This year's festival will add more than new stuff to wear around the Tower: it's also bringing a new dungeon that uses Mercury's long-neglected Infinite Forest as a base. It's called the Haunted Forest, and it can only be explored for 15 minutes at a time. Your goal is to dive as deep as possible during that time, with enemies growing more difficult as you descend. It sounds like a good use of the Forest's procedurally generated levels and genuinely interesting mechanics - here's hoping it has some rewards worth all the haunting.

Festival of the Lost: Master Ives quest

Finally, in keeping with Forsaken's quest for revenge, this year's festival will put you on the trail of another killer. Someone has snuffed out Master Ives, who you may remember from the original Destiny as the Vestian Outpost's Cryptarch, and it's your Guardian's job to track down the murderer (not like anybody else ever does anything around here). Bungie says the new quest line will begin on October 30 and it will add an additional "powerful reward for you to earn each week" after that. That means the questline will likely persist even after Festival of the Lost ends on November 6.