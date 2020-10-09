How to get the Destiny 2 Shadehallow Emblem for your Festival of the Lost triumphs

Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost is Bungie’s “Halloween” event in-game. To commemorate this occasion, Bungie has a special emblem for those who took part in the Destiny 2 event. To get it, sit tight and follow these easy steps.

How to get the Shadehallow Emblem

Complete the Festival of the Lost Quest Go to Bungie Rewards and claim the reward Log into Destiny 2 and find the emblem

1. Complete the Festival of the Lost Quest

(Image credit: Bungie)

The details are covered in our Haunted Forest Guide but a brief overview of what to do is as follows.

Speak with Eva Levante Equip a Mask/Helmet Speak with Spider Complete one strike, Gambit match, or Crucible match Use the Cipher Decoder on a cache in the Haunted Forest Speak to Eva Levante

Note: This quest can be done on all three characters if you have them but only the initial completion is required for this emblem.

2. Go to Bungie Rewards and claim the reward

(Image credit: Bungie)

Go to Bungie Rewards and sign in with your credentials. On the page there will be a bunch of rewards to claim based on your triumphs in Destiny 2. Look for Festival of the Lost Quest from the options and select Claim Reward. A pop-up window will appear, follow the instructions to finish this step.

3. Log into Destiny 2 and find the emblem

(Image credit: Bungie)

All that’s left to do is equip the emblem and you’re all set!