Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer will add over 20 guns including some Destiny 1 fan favorites

Destiny 2 Season 14, now revealed to be the Season of the Splicer , will add over 20 new guns, including some returning fan favorites from Destiny 1.

Bungie teased the upcoming tools of destruction in its latest blog post . The new seasonal activity, Override, has its own set of guns that could pass for Cyberpunk 2077 armaments. There's a new ritual weapon as well: the Null Composure fusion rifle, which deals void damage and is believed to somehow revive the pinnacle perk Reservoir Burst, last seen on the now-sunset pinnacle weapon Loaded Question, based on a tease in some earlier patch notes.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Just as importantly, the Strike, Gambit, and Crucible playlists will get four new weapons each, all dropping as end-of-match rewards. Ordeal Nightfall Strikes are also getting three new pinnacle weapons – a scout rifle, sniper rifle, and fusion rifle – and all of them are returning weapons from Destiny 1. The scout rifle Hung Jury, which was readily available from the Dead Orbit faction and became a PvE staple back in the day, is easily the most famous of the bunch. It'll be fun to chase an Adept Hung Jury, and I'm pretty excited to see that Omolon sniper back, too.

With at least six weapons from Override, 12 from core playlists, three new pinnacle guns, the Exotic sidearm Cryosthesia 77K, the Null Composure fusion rifle, and two new Iron Banner guns, Season of the Splicer is now packing well over 20 new toys. This is a huge increase compared to the volume of new guns in previous seasons, and much more in line with Bungie's promise to deliver significantly more guns throughout Year 4. Bungie teased new weapon perks and "still more weapons" on top of all this, so the Season of the Splicer should be a pretty steady loot rain.