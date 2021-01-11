Destiny 2 will sunset over 20 legendary weapons in a few weeks

Destiny 2 will sunset 21 legendary weapons when Season of the Hunt ends on February 9, leaving many players wondering about the future of the game.

Sunsetting is a new mechanic (also known as Infusion Capping) that Bungie introduced when Destiny 2: Beyond Light dropped last November. Sunsetting essentially limits the amount of weapons that can be feasibly used each season by putting a power cap on them, preventing players from infusing older weapons with higher-level new ones. As GamesRadar reported in December , a Bungie blog post addressed "a few clear-cut misses" with the loot changes that it was looking to change in Season 13, most notably sunsetting and the subsequent lack of new weapons.

From the looks of it, however, when Season of the Hunt transitions into Destiny 2 Season 13, the weapon situation may be far from fixed. That's because Bungie is sunsetting 21 legendary weapons and it seems unlikely they'll be releasing 21 new legendary weapons to replace them - Bungie only confirmed six new legendary weapons joining the Season 13 core playlist and three reprised weapons (The Palindrome, The Swarm, and Shadow Price) coming to Nightfall Strikes. Here are all the weapons Destiny 2 is sunsetting in Season 13:

Uriel's Gift

Steelfeather Repeater

Patron of Lost Causes

Infinite Path s8

Jack Queen King 3

Breachlight

Martyr's Retribution

Perfect Paradox

Gallant Charge

Line in the Sand

Traveler's Judgement 5

Trophy Hunter

Pyroclastic Flow

Buzzard

Python

Komodo

Last Hope

Old Fashioned

Elatha FR4

Hawthorne's Field-Forged Shotgun

Mos Epoch

And while a Reddit post offers up some replacement options if any of these were your go-to weapon, there's not much promise for enough new legendary weapons to truly fill this massive gap. As Forbes' Paul Tassi points out, Destiny 2 players only got 26 new weapons across both Beyond Light and Season of the Hunt, and predicts "we will probably come out at a net negative in a time when that's not what Destiny needs." As a fairly new Destiny 2 player , I haven't had to deal with any of my favorite weapons being sunset, and likely won't for a while. But I can certainly see how this new mechanic is giving other Guardians a headache.