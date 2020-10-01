Destiny 2 is running double Nightfall rewards again next week, and the Haunted Forest is back with 5x loot

The Haunted Forest will return alongside the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2020 Halloween event starting next week, and both it and Nightfall strikes will be dishing out extra loot.

The Haunted Forest will follow the same basic structure as previous events, but with a huge bonus, as Bungie explained. "This year, we've added five chests to the end of the activity for five times the loot," a blog post reads. This should make getting Festival mask materials considerably easier, and it will also help keep the Haunted Forest relevant as the event goes on. Even putting event materials aside, opening five times as many chests at the end of a relatively short and painless activity sounds like a great way to get standard stuff en masse.

That's not the end of the extra loot, either. The Haunted Forest will be around until the Festival of the Lost ends on November 3, but next week only, from October 6 through October 13, Bungie is bringing back the double Nightfall rewards from a few weeks ago . It won't be quite as bananas since the strike will now be the Garden World, which is harder and longer compared to the Lake of Shadows strike from the previous double Nightfall farm, but this will still yield a tremendous payout.

The last time this happened, it turned out to be the most rewarding week in the history of Destiny , so quite frankly we're flabbergasted to see it back so soon. We're now in the final stretch leading to Destiny 2: Beyond Light , and Bungie is clearly pulling out the big guns to keep players satisfied in this minor, delay-induced content drought. That said, we certainly aren't complaining. The farm beckons, and there are piles of enhancement materials and Exotics to be gained.