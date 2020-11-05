Destiny 2 is getting a new Tower kiosk that lets you claim vaulted Exotics

In the final weekly blog post before the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light , Bungie finally detailed how players can obtain Exotic and pinnacle weapons which have since been rotated, vaulted, or otherwise removed from the game.

This retroactive collecting will be conducted by way of a new Tower kiosk called the Monument to Lost Lights Exotic Archive. Here, players can trade "an amount of Glimmer, destination materials, masterworking materials, and an Exotic Cipher or Ascendant Shard in order to purchase the Exotic or Legendary which they desire," Bungie says.

A new currency called Spoils of Conquest will also be needed to buy old raid Exotics like Anarchy, and this will only drop from raids. As an added bonus, Xur will begin offering a weekly quest that lets players earn Exotic Ciphers, meaning they won't be limited by the season pass in the future.

Incidentally, another new kiosk will be added alongside the updated intro experience for New Light players. A Quest Archive will be available next to the Postmaster, letting all players track old quests and allowing veteran players to access the intro New Light quest for themselves. With the Red War campaign leaving the game and the Cosmodrome returning for an all-new intro quest featuring an original character, it ought to be worth checking this thing out.

Those are the high points of Bungie's weekly update, but it also added a few bullet points to the big Beyond Light patch notes. Skim through the bug fixes and you'll find a massive and highly requested change tucked into the footnotes: "All Anti-Champion mods have been shifted to armor, rather than taking a weapon mod slot." Remember how the most recent Artifact gave pulse rifles an armor mod for unstoppable rounds, and how much more flexible that made the mod? That will be the standard going forward, which is great to hear. Not only that, anti-barrier rounds are getting a small but significant buff: they'll now pierce Cabal Phalanx shields. Eat your heart out, Skyburner's Oath.