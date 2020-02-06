Destiny 2 Crimson Days returns next week and it's bringing a not-safe-for-Cupid bow

The Destiny 2 Crimson Days Event will return next week with love, loot, and Crucible domination for Guardians of every stripe and relationship status.

Bungie revealed today that Crimson Days 2020 will begin on February 11 and end on February 18. The Crucible-centric event will once again have a 2v2 mode as its centerpiece: this time it's dubbed Crimson Doubles, and Bungie's teasing it as a unique event that "challenges you and your partner to fight as one". It will probably be quite similar to the 2v2 Clash mode from last year , which gave you increased ability recharge when close to your partner and made your positions visible if you strayed too far from one another. And yes, it had a matchmaking mode in case you needed it.

The teaser trailer for Crimson Days will show you a little more, including a cute nod to Shaxx and Mara Sov Crucible-and-chilling (as first teased in what else but a Grimoire entry). Looks like the Queen of the Awoken is still finding time in her busy schedule to shack up with Shaxx every now and then.

Love is its own reward, but so is cool loot. This year Guardians should be on the lookout for The Vow, a fully masterworked bow that will let you play Cupid with your enemies' weak spots. You can also pick up a matching pair of brilliant red sparrows as well as a Ghost shell, ornament, and emote from putting in your time and effort.

If you want to invest some Silver into your relationship, Eververse will happily sell you a special weapon ornament, Ghost shell, and an undeniably adorable two-Guardian heart emote. Those who emote together, um… elope together? Sorry, I've got nothing.