What are demon souls worth? The cash value of consuming or trading souls in Demon's Souls explained

Understanding what Demon's Souls souls are worth is important. Boss soul values vary loads, and they can be traded for specific things. While warrior and hero souls are just there to consume, although it helps to remember what they're worth before you cash them in and end up with souls you can't spend - you can never lose collected named souls, but any loose souls are dropped on death and can be gone forever if you're not careful.

To help you make good decisions here's a list of all the souls you can collect in Demon's Souls and what they're worth if you consume them. We've also outlined what they can be traded for if that's the case and explained the pro and cons of the items at stake.

Demon's Souls Hero and Warrior souls

Unknown Hero Soul - worth 400 Souls.

- worth 400 Souls. Renowned Warrior Soul - worth 800 Souls.

- worth 800 Souls. Renowned Hero's Soul - worth 1,000 Souls.

- worth 1,000 Souls. Storied Warrior Soul - worth 2,000 Souls.

- worth 2,000 Souls. Storied Hero's Soul - worth 4,000 Souls.

- worth 4,000 Souls. Legendary Soldier's Soul - worth 8,000 Souls.

- worth 8,000 Souls. Legendary Hero's Soul - worth 10,000 Souls.

Lead Demon Soul

(Image credit: Sony)

Dropped by the Phalanx in the Boletarian Palace.

Can be consumed for 1,520 souls.

Can be given to Blacksmith Ed in Stonefang Tunnel to ascend a Short Spear +7 into a Scraping Spear, which can reduce and enemy's equipment durability by 10 points per hit.

The Lead Demon Soul is the first demon's soul you'll get in the game and unless you want the scraping spear it's probably fine to consume it for the souls.

Grey Demon Soul

Dropped by the Vanguard in either the tutorial or the Shrine of Storms.

Can be consumed for 1,500 souls.

Can be given to Blacksmith Ed to ascend a Battle Axe +6 into the Dozer Axe

The Grey Demon Soul is probably one to eat early on for the souls. The Dozer Axe looks great and has very high damage initially but it's massively heavy and slow. As a result it'll take up a big chunk of your weight allowance, and require some timing to use well. It also doesn't scale so that initial high damage can ultimately be outpaced late game.

Hard Demon Soul

(Image credit: Sony)

Dropped by the Armor Spider in Stonefang Tunnel.

Can be consumed for 3,200 souls.

Can be given to Blacksmith Ed in Stongfang Tuneel to ascend a Short Bow+7 into the Lava Bow, or used to buy either the Fire Spray spell from Sage Freke, or Ignite from Yuria the Witch once you have them in the Nexus.

The Hard Demon Soul is definitely worth keeping if you have a magic based character to trade for spells. The Lava Bow, which added 100 Fire damage on top of physical damage, is also very desirable.

Doll Demon Soul

(Image credit: Sony)

Dropped by the Fool's Idol in the Tower of Latria.

Can be consumed for 7,600 souls.

Can be used to purchase the Soul Ray spell from Sage Freke.

The Doll Demon Soul is one you're absolutely going to want to keep if you're a magic use as Soul Ray will likely become your weapon of choice later on.

Writhing Demon Soul

(Image credit: Sony)

Dropped by the Leechmonger in the Valley of Defilement.

Can be consumed for 6,400 souls.

Can be used to buy the Poison Cloud spell from Sage Freke, or the Cure miracle from Saint Urbain.

The Writhing Demon Soul is less of an essential soul and could be worth consuming early game if you're trying to get more levels. However, the Poison Cloud spell can be very effective when used well and allows one of the final bosses to be completely cheesed. If you are a miracle based build then Cure's ability to cure all status ailments isn't bad but both options are little more nich compared to something you can trade for.

Swollen Demon's Soul

(Image credit: Sony)

Dropped by the Adjudicator in the Shrine of Storms.

Can be consumed for 13,200 souls.

Can be used to ascend a Club or Great Club into the Meat Cleaver. This giant weapon gives you 1% of HP for each hit and has S rank (best) scaling with both strength and dexterity. You can also trade it with Saint Urbain for the healing miracle Regeneration.

If you like giant, slow to swing but massively damaging weapons then using the Swollen Demon's Soul to create a meat cleaver is a good trade. The Regeneration miracle is also useful as as long as you have MP, you can top up your HP.

Small Scaled Flame Demon Soul

Dropped by the Red Dragon in Boletarian Palace.

Can be consumed for 10,000 souls.

(Image credit: Sony)

The Small Scaled Flame Demon Soul is all gravy as there's nothing to do with it but consume it for souls. You can't kill the Red Dragon until the second Boletarian Palace as he'll fly away before taking too much damage before hand. However, the second time you meet him on a bridge after the Tower Knight you can attack him with magic or arrows as he flies over and whittle him down to nothing.

Searing Demon's Soul

(Image credit: Sony)

Dropped by the Flamelurker in Stonefang Tunnel.

Can be consumed for 18,000 souls.

Can be given to Blacksmith Ed in Stonefang tunnel to enable advanced weapon forging.

It might be worth a few souls but you absolutely do not want to consume the Searing Demon Soul. IF you give it to Blacksmith Ed it will enable advanced weapons forging which opens a whole new level of weaponry. Once you have it it, give him a visit and keep talking to him until he stops talking about the Searing Demon Soul. He should then realize you've got one and ask for it (quit out and start talking again a few times if he's being stubborn). You can then ascend powerful weapons into even more powerful weapons.

Dragon Demon Soul

(Image credit: Sony)

Dropped by the Dragon God in Stonefang Tunnel.

Can be consumed for 26,400 souls.

Can be traded for the Fireball spell from Sage Freke, the Firestorm spell from Yuria, the Witch, or the God's Wrath miracle from Saint Urbain.

The Dragon Demon Soul is likely the first archdemon soul you'll get (an area's final boss) as it's a puzzle based encounter rather then a true boss fight. If you're a magic user you absolutely want trade this for one of the spells or miracles as each one is one of the heaviest hitting things in the game. If you're not using magic then it's safe to consume.

Silver Demon Soul

Dropped by the Penetrator in Boletarian Palace.

Can be consumed for 36,000 souls.

Can be traded for the Light Weapon spell from Sage Freke, or the Cursed Weapon spell from Yuria the Witch.

The Silver Demon Soul is an odd one as you can trade it for a spell to enchant weapons which works with a mainly melee build using magical abilities. Sage Freke's Light Weapon spell adds magical damage on an enchantable weapon for 60 seconds dependent your catalyst's stats. The catalyst also need to be held in your other hand. Yuria the Witch's Cursed Weapon on the other hand add 50% physical damage to a weapon but drains HP while it's active. Both are quite weighted options in terms of pros and cons and probably only best for people who really understand the numbers. It's probably best to cash in the souls and

Mixed Demon Soul

Dropped by the Maneater in the Tower of Latria.

Can be consumed for 7600 souls.

Can be traded with Blacksmith Ed to ascend a +7 Dagger into the Needle of Eternal Agony.

While the Needle of Eternal Agony sounds good it actually does very little damage. It will give you 20 souls for every blow you land but again, that's not exactly a huge deal. Even the 7600 souls you get for consuming the Mixed Demon Soul isn't much a reward for what's considered one of the hardest boss fights in the game.

Hero Demon Soul

(Image credit: Sony)

Dropped by the Old Hero in the Shrine of Storms.

Can be consumed for 36,000 souls.

Can be traded with Blacksmith Ed to ascend a Claws+8 into the Large Sword of Searching with Blacksmith Ed or used to buy the Second Chance miracle from Saint Urbain.

If you use miracles then it can be worth trading the Hero Demon Soul for the Second Chance miracle from Saint Urbain. This will revive you back to 50% health once per world load if you die. The Large Sword of Searching looks cool but techically isn't as good as whatever you sacrificed to make it as it can't be enhanced or enchanted in anyway. It will double your item drop stat if you're holding it, however, which could be useful. If neither of those sing out to you eat it for 36,000 souls and move on.

Large Flame Scale Demon Soul

Can be consumed for 30,000 souls.

Dropped by the Blue Dragon in Boletarian Palace.

The Large Flame Scale Demon Soul is another free lunch basically. It can't be traded or used for anything so cash it in and use the souls.

Pureblood Demon Soul

Dropped by Maiden Astraea in the Valley of Defilement.

Can be consumed for 48,000 souls.

Can be traded with Blacksmith Ed to turn the Broken Sword into the Blueblood Sword. Can also be traded with Sage Freke for the Death Cloud spell, with Yuria the Witch for the the spell Relief, or with Saint Urbain for the Resurrection miracle.

If you're planning on a lot of NG+ run then you want to use the Pureblood Demon Soul to create the Blueblood Sword. It's the weapon that scales with luck is actually one of the most damaging swords in the game. This is the weapon currently being abused via a coin/luck glitch to create something that can one shot bosses. However, the miracle Resurrection is also useful if you're planning on playing with world tenancies as it shifts a world you cast it in towards white. Death Cloud just inflicts plague damage over time while Relief give you full health and clears status ailments.

Eroded Demon Soul

Dropped by the Dirty Colossus in the Valley of Defilement.

Can be consumed for 40,000 souls.

Can be traded with Sage Freke for the spell acid cloud.

The Eroded Demon Soul is probably one best consumed for the soul value. The acid spell reduces enemy item durability over time which has it's uses but it unlikely to form a major part of anyone's strategy.

False King's Demon Soul

Dropped by the False King Allant in the Boletarian Palace.

Can be consumed for 60,000 souls.

Can be traded withy Blacksmith Ed to combine the Soulbrandt and the Demonbrandt swords into the Northern Regalia.

The main value to the False King's Demon Soul is that it can be used to combine the Soulbrandt and the Demonbrandt swords into the Northern Regalia sword. The first sword has damage that scaled with black characters tendency, while the second scales with white character tendency. The Northern Regalia is a combination of both and will scale damage with either white or black tendency.

Beast's Demon Soul

Can be consumed for 200,000 Souls.

The Beast's Demon Soul is basically bad ending time. Once you've defeated the final, final boss, The OId One, you can choose to either let the Maiden in Black lull him back to sleep, or kill here and take it. These options form the good and bad endings respectively. All you can do is consume it for souls and most players take it on repeat playthroughs to start NG+ with some leveling up change.

Maiden in Black Demon's Soul

Dropped by the Maiden in Black at the end of the game if you kill her.

Can be consumed for 60,000 souls.

Can be traded with Yuria the Witch to buy the spell Soulsucker.

The Maiden in Black Demon's Soul can be gained by killing the Maiden in Black, un surprisingly. IF you do it before she's lulled the Old One to sleep you'll get the bad ending. But if you wait until she's finished you can kill her and get the soul and still be considered to have got the good ending. The Soulsucker spell lets you suck the souls out of enemies and effectively get double souls - once from casting the spell and once from killing the affected enemy.