Demon Slayer: The Hikonami Chronicles game will launch outside of Japan this year

The Demon Slayer game, which was previously only released in Japan, is getting an English language release this year.

Based on the Demon Slayer anime , Demon Slayer: The Hikonami Chronicles - or as it’s currently called in Japan: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hinokami Keppuutan - will be getting an English language version sometime this year, as confirmed in a new trailer.

According to CrunchyRoll , an English language version of the video game’s website went live today, alongside the new trailer that features English subtitles. The team behind Demon Slayer: The Hikonami Chronicles also released their first development report video which shows how the developers brought protagonist Tanjiro Kamado into the video game world.

To fuel fans’ excitement even more, the Demon Slayer game’s official Twitter account also shared an illustration of Tanjiro which is based on the in-game 3D model of the character that the developers working on the game CyberConnect2 created.

Thanks to a press release from Aniplex - the anime’s production company - we also know what players can expect from the upcoming Demon Slayer game: "In [Demon Slayer: The Hikonami Chronicles], you can relive the story of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime in 'Solo Play Mode'."

There’s also a “versus” mode in the game which allows players to team up in battles, either online or versus AI opponents.

The Demon Slayer series is shaping up to be one of the most popular of all time. Not only is the anime series in its second season, but the film adaptation of the series Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has just released into US and UK cinemas this month.

Demon Slayer: The Hikonami Chronicles is set to release sometime this year on PS5 , PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and PC.