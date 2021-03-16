Demon Slayer Mugen Train movie finally gets a release date in the West

It’s been a long time coming, but the train has finally pulled into the station. The Demon Slayer movie – aka Mugen Train – has finally been given a release date in the West, both for theatrical and digital release.

As per the official Demon Slayer account on Twitter: "Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train arrives in theaters, 4DX, and IMAX screens in North America subbed and dubbed on April 23." Tickets go on sale from April 9 in the US. No news yet on other territories, though expect limited screenings in the UK and Ireland if previous similar-sized anime releases are any indication.

Unfortunately, the cinema and digital releases aren’t simultaneous. The digital release of the Demon Slayer movie will be available a few months later "on Apple TV, Microsoft Store, Vudu, Google Play, PlayStation Store, and Amazon" from June 22, with digital pre-orders beginning April 26.

With Demon Slayer season 2 just around the corner – arriving later in 2021 – it’s imperative that fans catch a glimpse of Mugen Train before the second chapter drops. Unlike most anime features, this bridges the gap between the first and second seasons. The film sees Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke take their first tentative steps into the Demon Slayer Corps by taking down one of the Twelve Moons, the demonic group led by Demon Slayer’s Big Bad, Muzan Kibutsuji.

The release date also hints at a Demon Slayer season 2 likely hitting our screens after, not before, mid-2021.