Death Stranding is dropping its own album featuring CHVRCHES, Khalid, Major Lazer, and more

Leave it to Kojima to keep on giving when it comes to Death Stranding . Like an eccentric, world-building Santa, he just can't stop bestowing us with gifts, from Norman Reedus peeing to a full-length album full of original music inspired entirely by his upcoming game. Yup, that's right, Death Stranding: Timefall will drop the same day the game does - November 8.

According to a PlayStation FAQ page , the album will be "a collection of new music from artists, producers, and musicians who have been inspired by the world of Death Stranding." It's an entirely separate entity from the soundtrack or score, and won't feature any in-game music. The page does not confirm which artists will be involved in Death Stranding: Timefall, but Japanese pop culture site Entertainment Week suggests CHVRCHES, Khalid, and Major Lazer are involved. CHVRCHES, the Scottish synth-pop band, visited Kojima Productions back in March, as tweeted by the man, the myth, the Kojima himself, who is admittedly a fan.

Members of CHVRCHES (Lauren, Iain and Martin) has visited Kojima Productions.👍🌈🦀🐟☔️😍 pic.twitter.com/eJfdETVyzuMarch 1, 2019

Khalid is an American R&B singer responsible for hits like "Young, Dumb, and Broke" and "Talk." Major Lazer is a DJ trio consisting of Diplo, DJ Walshy Fire, and DJ Ape Drums. The collective has produced some hits with artists like Ariana Grande, Ellie Goulding, Justin Bieber, and Travis Scott. Needless to say, all three of the "confirmed" Death Stranding: Timefall artists come from various musical backgrounds, so what this album will entail is as mysterious as Kojima himself.

The official FAQ does walk you through how to get your hands on the album. If you purchase either Death Stranding Collector's Edition or Special Edition, a voucher code will be included in the packaging. If you get the Death Stranding Digital Deluxe Edition through the PlayStation store, you'll get an email with the code "on or around" the album's release on November 8. Death Stranding: Timefall will also be released on music streaming services, with details to be revealed closer to the game's debut.