Deal of the Day: Grab a Nintendo Wii for $89.99

If you’re like a lot of hardcore gamers, you’ve probably already given your Wii to your Grandma, or lost it in your labyrinthine closet full of Dragon Ball Z shirts, Hentai and crushed cans of Game Fuel. But with Super Mario Galaxy 2 on the horizon, and games like Madworld and No More Heroes 2selling for less than the cost of a nice dinner with your Real Doll, it may be time to reacquaint yourself with the little white box.

Fortunately for you, deals website cowboom.com is selling refurbished Wiis for an incredibly cheap $89.99. This includes all the cables, the system stand and a Wiimote and Nunchuk. Obviously the sooner you get your order in the better as this is bound to sell out quick.

Above: "We're SLASHING Wii prices today! CUTTING costs right down the middle!"

No mention on the refurbished system’s warranty, but given the Wii’s excellent reputation for reliability it probably won’t be an issue. And even if you do get a bum system you can always just resell it to those suckers at your local retirement home. It’s not like they’ll ever figure out how to hook it up anyway!

May 14, 2010