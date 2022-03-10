Dead Space remake reportedly "targeting" early 2023 release date

The Dead Space remake release date has reportedly shifted to early 2023 following an internal delay.

That's according to a report from VentureBeat , which claims that publisher EA was originally planning to release the Dead Space remake this October. However, the company is now reportedly pushing the game back a few months to give the team at developer Motive more time to ensure it sticks the landing.

It's unclear how soon "early 2023" could be, assuming this report is accurate and EA's plans remain unchanged. That said, EA never announced an official release date for the Dead Space remake, and Motive has kept its cards very close to its chest from the moment the game was revealed, so these dates remain unconfirmed.

The report adds that the remake "continues to impress people internally," and that EA hopes to see it match the level of Capcom's well-received Resident Evil 2 remake, which is oddly poignant given that the original game was itself heavily inspired by Resident Evil 4.

This news arrived just one day ahead of another proper showcase for the remake. On Friday, March 11 at 11 am PST / 1 pm EST / 6 pm BST, a few devs from Motive will walk us through the improved audio of the remake, promising new details on the "A.L.I.V.E. system" controlling dynamic audio as well as the delivery for protagonist Isaac Clarke's new dialogue , which is voiced by returning actor Gunner Wright.

Motive has a lot on its plate, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see the remake slip into next year. In addition to remastering Dead Space while staying faithful to the original, it's working to make it a "fully unbroken experience" not unlike 2018's God of War reboot. It's also balancing another story-driven game which has yet to be announced.