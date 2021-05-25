Dead by Daylight Resident Evil chapter includes Leon, Jill, and Nemesis

The Dead by Daylight Resident Evil chapter will drag Leon, Jill, and her old pal Nemesis into the asymmetrical online horror.

The collaboration between Capcom and Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive was first announced back at the Resident Evil showcase event in April, but it didn't include any details on who specifically it would add to the game. Now we know we can look forward to playing as two of the biggest stars from the Resident Evil franchise (maybe next time, Redfield siblings) and arguably its most iconic monster.

On top of being an old hand at this whole survival horror thing, Leon can also roll his own flashbangs: repair enough generators, and Leon will be able to duck into a locker and emerge with a crafted flashbang that can distract or stun the Killer. Meanwhile, Nemesis (called The Tyrant in in-game parlance) can infect survivors with its T-virus infused tentacles, growing more powerful with each infection.

Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil chapter will also introduce zombies, AI-driven threats that will assist the killer and give the survivors even more to worry about. And where better to play this all out than in the Raccoon City Police Station, a new map inspired by the byzantine bureaucratic nightmare from the second and third Resident Evil. It will all be available as an $11.99 add-on to the base game starting on June 15.

"We could not have dreamed of a better way to celebrate our fifth anniversary than by welcoming the legendary characters from Resident Evil into our universe," Dead by Daylight game director Mathieu Côté said in a press release. "They are at the root of all horror in video games and we are humbled to be able to honor that legacy with a new chapter, thus cementing our own position as the Hall of Fame of Horror."