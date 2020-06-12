DC previews July 7's Batman, Superman

DC has released first look preview pages of two comics starring their most iconic characters both on sale on July 7.

First up is Batman #94, written by James Tynion IV with art by Guillem March and Rafael Albuquerque.

The issue is the climax of Tynion's "Their Dark Designs" story arc.

"The Designer’s machinations have left Batman’s life in tatters!" reads DC's description of the issue. "Gotham City’s ambitious rebuilding has skittered to a halt as new powers are rising to shape its destiny—and Batman is powerless to stop them! With no Alfred or Bat-Family to lean on, the Dark Knight stands alone against the ascendance of his greatest adversary!"

The issue also features a cover by Tony S. Daniel and Tomeu Morey, a Joker/Punchline variant by Francesco Mattina and a 1:25 the Underbroker variant by Jorge Jimenez.

For more about what's coming up in Batman, check out our brand new interview with Tynion IV.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: DC)

In Superman #23 by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artists Kevin Maguire and Alex Sinclair, the Man of Steel is still dealing with the repercussions of revealing his secret identity to the world as he faces of with a new villain steeped in magic and mysticism, which along with Kryptonite is the hero's greatest weakness.

But Dr. Fate will guest star to lend a hand, along with other DC magical heroes including John Constantine, Madame Xanadu, Swamp Thing, and Detective Chimp.

"If I was Superman, I’d probably be asking myself, 'Wonder if I should have rethought this whole revealing my secret identity thing?' reads DC's description. "Many folks in Big Blue’s world are still worried that he’s been tricked into destroying his own privacy. Having to go toe-to-toe with Mongul probably isn’t helping things, either."

The issue also includes a cover and some interior pages by John Timms.