DC Fandome returns for more movie, games, and comics reveals in October

Warner Bros. and DC's 2020 pandemic answer to San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panels DC Fandome is returning for a second go-around on October 16, 2021.

In response to the cancellation of almost all in-person comic book conventions, including the annual July gathering in San Diego that used to gather all the biggest comic book publishers and media players in genre entertainment, Warner Bros. created Fandome. The August streaming event - or 'virtual convention' - focused on film, TV, comic book, and games content involving DC characters and reached over 220 countries and territories with over 22 million views, according to DC.

The event featured mostly prerecorded videos that were released in a series of drops that fans could stream featuring actors and directors from film and TV and comic book creators talking about upcoming projects.

During August's inaugural event, Matt Reeves's upcoming The Batman, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, the upcoming The Flash film starring Ezra Miller, and the since-released Zack Snyder's The Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984 were all prominently featured in programming, and significant news was announced and new trailers and promotional images were released during many of the panels.

On the gaming side Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was announced and the first trailer for Batman: Gotham Knights was dropped.

And from comic books, perhaps the most significant news that came outta Fandome were the first hints by DC publisher Jim Lee about the recent Infinite Frontier revamp/reboot.

DC is promising more details about October's Fandome sequel soon. Until then it has released this short promotional video.

